iPhone 14: The possible colors for all models

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max

If we have to recall a little the selection of colors that there was for the last generation of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. Now the rumors also dictate that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have the following selection of colors:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max:

Black. It could be the tone Midnight (Midnight).

White. It could be the Starlight tone.

Blue.

Red. The Product Red shade.

Purple.

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

Midnight.

Starlight.

Blue.

Product Red.

Pink.

Green.

It should be clarified that only the Black and White tone is named in the publication for the iPhone 14 models. Although they may refer to the Midnight and Starlight tone. This in turn would also leave out the Pink and Green colors found for the iPhone 13.

For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Now, the color options for the higher-end models, which are the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will have the color variations that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max had at the time.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Graphite.

Silver.

Prayed

Sierra Blue.

Alpine Green.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Graphite.

Silver.

Prayed.

Purple.

As you can see, the Sierra Blue and Alpine Green colors used for the iPhone 13 Pro will not be available for this generation, at least for now. Another issue is that Apple, as for the “Pro” versions, tends to grant a new special and new color that is added to the range such as graphite, space gray, gold or silver at the premiere.

At the time, the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models had the color Midnight Green, Pacific Blue, Sierra Blue and now also Alpine Green. The main rumor says that Apple plans to once again highlight a special color for the flagship model.

The Purple hue for the iPhone 14

Along with the other colors, the company also offers some added ranges of neutral tones during the premieres of the iPhone models. Therefore, the purple tone of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be a special color with finishes that work depending on the lighting conditions.

As well as other previous Apple devices that also had the purple tone at the time, this will be a particular finish that resembles a kaleidoscopic effect that changes depending on lighting factors. At the time, Apple took some different techniques with the Blue Sierra, which now also works through “multiple layers of metallic ceramics” which give different finishes.

Rumors about possible colors

So far, rumor expectations are focused on Weibo posts on Twitter. However, there are no really clear sources being that it is not necessary to believe completely.

Now a post posted on Ship by “Yeux1122” coming from Korea, indicating that there are relatively few colors for the iPhone 14. Deriving some samples for the device. For these situations, Apple is planning to make unique colors for its models since iPhone 12.

So there is not much reliable information for the iPhone 14 either. Although it has only focused on the purple color that Weibo focuses on as the main one for the model.