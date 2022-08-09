WhatsApp launches three new privacy features

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has announced the official launch of new that will serve to protect the of its more than 2,000 million users worldwide.

The news will be available in the coming weeks for the more than 2,000 million WhatsApp users

The news has been presented by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta -a company that owns WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social applications- in a published post in your official Facebook account, and will be available to all users of the instant messaging service in the coming days.

Some of them had already been tested by the company in recent months, or their existence was known after having analyzed the code of the beta versions of the most widely used messaging app in the world.

Now they arrive officially on WhatsApp and are the following:

-Leave a group without anyone knowing. Until now, to silently leave a group you had to resort to a WhatsApp trick.

However, users will now be able to leave any group privately, without notifying all participants. By using this new possibility, only the administrators of the group will be notified.

-Choose who can see your status online. From now on, WhatsApp will allow you to select who can and cannot see when you are online, so that you feel calm checking your WhatsApp without anyone knowing that you are doing it. This feature will start rolling out to everyone this month.

-Block screenshots for messages set to view once: WhatsApp allows you to post messages that can only be seen once (something very popular when sharing photos or videos) and from now on you can block screenshots in this type of message to add an additional layer of protection.

This function is still in the testing phase and, as the company has indicated, they hope to be able to launch it soon.