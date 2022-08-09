Google TV wants to get you in shape: this is how it prepares to compete with Apple Fitness +

The platform tv Until now, it had focused on content to enjoy from the sofa or bed, but now options are being prepared that are intended to make us get up from the armchair and let’s do some exercise.

The new options that are being prepared for the platform propose an evolution of Google TV that they seem to want to deal with +, ’s service that has the Apple Watch as the protagonist and that offers videos and functions to train and get fit at home. But wait, because there will be more news.

Integration with Wear OS: this gets interesting

According to information published in Protocol, Google seems to be preparing a striking evolution of Google TV to turn it into a platform where fitness content has a lot of prominence.

Those videos with various types of training will be combined with another of the important new features of Google TV: Support for fitness trackers and Wear OS devices. Those options are expected to arrive in 2023 at the earliest, while integration with home automation features will arrive in 2024.

In order to stand up to Apple Fitness+, Google is requiring manufacturers of Wear OS devices to integrate support for Bluetooth 5.0 and also seamlessly integrate with Android TV and Google TV on Android 13-based products.

They also encourage manufacturers of Smart TVs and streaming devices to include at least 16 GB of storage in order to have more applications. The current Chromecast with Google TV only offers 8 GB of capacity, for example, although there are rumors of a new model that could solve that limitation.

Improvements to support third-party audio hardware on the Google TV platform are also in the works, and in the near term it looks like it will be possible to convert Nest speakers—and in the future, from other manufacturers— in wireless speakers for Android TV and Google TV devices.