iPhone 14: The pill shape as a sign of privacy

- Advertisement -

In the probable design of the 14, there are different issues, in this case the special pill- d cutout that the iPhone 14 Pro devices will add, which indicates through new indicators for the microphone and camera. The 9to5mac medium He shared these details recently, according to his sources.

The pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro

Something has been said about the pill-shaped design and a hole that includes system hardware in the camera for Face ID, and which Apple will probably decide to include in its iPhone 14 Pro models, leaving out the notch. It has now resulted in these cutouts also introducing software, functioning as a single part of the device once you’re using the iPhone.

Everything seems to indicate that in the space between both cutouts, small orange and green dots will be displayed that will work as a privacy indicator. These will signal when the camera or microphone is activated by an app in use. Current devices typically use the right side of the notch to display these types of indicators. Therefore, placing them right in front of and in the middle of the cutouts, highlighting the rest quite a bit, will make it better for users.

- Advertisement -

This small change is perhaps much more similar to what happens with the Mac. The green dot that indicates the activation of the camera makes it clear that your experience with the iPhone is evident when using it. Just like the Mac when you activate the webcam, turning on a point of light that does not turn off until you stop using it. If you require a little more information about the use of this hardware, you only have to click on the points to request data from the applications. However, this data can also be found on current devices, although it can be found in the Control Center in the applications that have used the camera, microphone and location.

Other small changes

Through 9to5Mac, you are known to make multiple changes to the Camera, moving the controls to the top of the screen, giving a better perspective when taking photos or videos. Although, according to the media, this situation is not fully confirmed.

In the event that these small dots that indicate the hardware are not active, they will turn off in a dark tone, uniting this small space of cutouts, looking like a single shape for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Meanwhile, the standard versions of the iPhone 14 will have only one common notch and having these indicators as the iPhone 13 models currently have.