Ring Intercom, opening the front door to the view has never been better

The company Ring is specialized in offering solutions that are a significant improvement in the quality of life that is achieved in homes. To do this, it offers accessories that are an evolution of what is traditionally used in homes, and an example is the new product that it has announced and that promises to change the interphones that exist to answer people who knock on the door (and, if necessary, open them).

The device we are talking about is called Rin Intercom and it improves very significantly both the answer calls that are made to the doorman of the house (whether the house is a chalet, flat or apartment) and, in addition, it also offers something that is sure to be perfect for many: it enables the door opening in remote. That is you don’t have to get up from the couch to do this and, in this way, you don’t miss anything you’re watching on TV while waiting for the visit or the delivery man to come up.

Simplicity above all in this Ring Intercom

This is something essential in the products of this company, and the one that has just been announced is no exception. With a very simple installation, since you don’t have to do anything especially complex (hang the accessory near the intercom you currently have and make a wire contact), it is important to mention that this product offers compatibility with almost all intercoms in homes.

Among the new functions that you are going to get if you decide to buy this Ring Intercom to make your life much easier when it comes to responding to the doorman at home, one of the notable ones is that you will be able to open the door remotely. This means that you can do this whether you are at home or on the go. Ideal to open to the family that arrives to take care of the house when you are on vacation -and they don’t have keys, of course-.

In addition, there are other possibilities that are interesting, such as the power share use of this new generation intercom with different family users, so that everyone has the option of opening the doors or answering the intercom and it seems that you are at home. It may even be established in the future verified access to certain people. This, with some virtual keys, you can access the portal directly from your mobile phone. As you can see, the possibilities are very interesting.

It does not lack compatibility with Alexa

This will allow the new Ring Intercom to be combined with other company products, such as security cameras. Therefore, and always with the use of voice, you will be able to see who is at the door and, if the sound and image of the person in question is validated, it will open directly from the mobile using an application or executing the corresponding command. And, all this, without apneas putting anything in between because the device we are talking about uses WiFi.

The availability of this product is located in Spain for beginning of the year 2023, and as always it is to be expected that its price is quite tight. It is clear that it is a way of making life in homes more comfortable by Amazon thanks to technology.

