The best new apps that have arrived on Android in 2022

On you can find all kinds of apps, from cryptocurrency apps to CrossFit apps. Every month interesting apps appear in the Google Play Store, so here today we are going to review the best new apps that they have released so far this year.

There are many applications that have come out recently that are very useful, offering useful and practical tools.

Application developers do not stop, they are constantly trying to improve our user experience at any cost. So it’s time for you to know which are the best new apps of 2022. You may find one that will become your best ally.

– Aquafy Water Tracker Reminder: it serves to remind you when you should drink water, it seems basic, but its help is extremely useful to stay healthy. Thanks to the app, you will stay hydrated, the interface is intuitive and very well designed. It has the ability to send you reminders and has widgets to make things easier.

– Birthday Reminder & Calendar: You will have a calendar that is focused on storing and remembering the birthdays of friends, family, work colleagues, etc. You can also design electronic cards within the app to give a greeting with style.

– FishingBooker: It consists of a service that is used to rent fishing boats around the world, something that can be beneficial and interesting in the holiday season.

From the application you have the opportunity to book a fishing trip in a matter of minutes. Platform support is top notch.

– Destiny Lights: we came to an anonymous social network that provides free support to people who are going through a difficult time. The app can be used covertly so that you write what is happening to you, then other people will read what is happening to you and give you their words of encouragement.

– My Little Black Book: is a dating app aggregator. It is used to log in at the same time in several apps to flirt and obtain information from each one. Also, it has the ability to save notes along with other customization features.

– RandomWalking: It gives you an excuse to go for a walk, for this it tells you where the most beautiful monuments of the city, places of interest, etc. are. Best of all, it will guide you to reach those sites without any problem, something that is really functional.