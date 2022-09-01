iPhone 14 Plus would replace the Max name on the iPhone

- Advertisement -

A special event will be held next week focused on Apple’s upcoming announcements, focused primarily on the lineup, with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 debuting rumored to be under $1,000. A great and important change for the Cupertino company, launching an iPhone model with a larger screen without having the price or the name “Pro”.

Meanwhile, some reports name this version of iPhone as “iPhone 14 Max”. At the moment, there are also other comments and leaks that emerged a day ago about how the model instead have the name “iPhone 14 Plus”.

From iPhone 14 Max to iPhone 14 Plus

This rumor was commented via Twitter, thanks to a user who decided to share some images. These showed the packaging of an Apple transparent case with MagSafe. This small package bears the name “iPhone 14 Plus” right in front of it. Obviously, the iPhone 14 Max name that many people in the Apple community expected would be left out.

Fair enough for now would be take the user leak with a grain of salt and consider what they posted. Although it would really make a lot of sense for Apple to make a return to the “Plus” brand name for the soon-to-be-new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 device. As a way of remembrance, remember the iPhone 6, which was the first device to bear the title “Plus” in 2014. This line was one of the most outstanding in sales even up to these years.

This could mean a bit of nostalgia, bringing users a device popular with the Apple customer community with the new device, be it iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max. Perhaps the device does not follow the advanced features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, if it has the dimensions of the 6.7-inch screen. This factor may occur due to increases in “Pro” products, so Apple still has a 6.7-inch iPhone at a lower price.

Apple has accessibility, first of all for users who like to have wide options. In this case, have different options for a screen size equal to “Pro” versions and without the price of more than 1,100 dollars.

However, it is common with leaks of new Apple devices that the name tends to be left at the end, that being in case they even get leaked. This is because the company maintains great discretion in the marketing departments.