New Kobo Clara 2E, very tough competition for the Kindle Paperwhite

- Advertisement -

Kobo- -2E-very-tough- -for-the- .jpg" width="980" height="565" >

The dominance of the e-book market by Amazon Kindles is, right now, undeniable. But there is a company that makes things difficult for you and that has just announced a new model that competes head-to-head with the Paperwhite. We talk about Kobo, which has officially announced the device called Clara 2E. And that, the truth, is the most interesting.

The equipment we are talking about, which is one of those that does not show ads, has options that make it not have anything to send to the Kindle Paperwhite as we said. And, among them, there are some that are most attractive. An example of what we say is that this is a model that offers waterproof, the first from Kobo to have a six-inch screen. In addition, the protection is very effective, since it can be submerged for up to 60 minutes at two meters without suffering any damage.

- Advertisement -

The other great addition offered by this model compared to the previous generation is that it includes Bluetooth -without also missing WiFi-. This may seem unimportant in an eReader, but the truth is that it is not. The reason is that it allows you to connect wireless headphones and, directly, enjoy audiobooks without having to resort to a phone or tablet. This function of the Kobo Clara 2E is very interesting, since this type of content is increasingly in demand.

Kobo

Good features in this new Kobo

The integrated screen, which is six inches, has a resolution HD that allows you to display content with a more than acceptable definition. In addition, the panel is type E Ink Letter 1200, so it offers no visual wear and responds very well in all kinds of light conditions. Besides, and this is important, it is illuminated at different levels, so you can use the e-book in places that are completely dark.

Storage is a big plus as it outperforms its Amazon competition. This offers 8 G, while the Kobo Clara 2E duplicates itwhich allows you to store a large number of books (and, also, sound files so that you do not have problems in case you want to take advantage of the aforementioned Bluetooth connectivity).

Kobo

And if everything mentioned seems little, there is an additional detail of this eReader that is very positive: the manufacture of this equipment is respectful with the environment. This is because the 85% of the plastic used is recycled. Therefore, a detail is added that is completely necessary right now to minimize the carbon footprint.

Price of this eBook

- Advertisement -

At this time it is already possible to reserve the device on the Kobo page, its delivery date and effective sale being September 22. Their price is 130 euros (direct exchange against the dollar) and, how could it be otherwise, official protection covers will be offered that can be obtained from €20.

>