The 5 best reminder and task management apps

- Advertisement -

the to do list written down on a crumpled piece of paper in your pocket, which could be lost or to which there would be no way to add or erase because there is no pencil at hand they are long ago left behind thanks to the mobile phone and the applications of tasks (or “To Do”, and English), with various options to choose the one that best suits the needs or tastes of the user.

Task list apps include the ability to manage multiple lists and receive alerts

Those that are going to be exposed below are free, although some may have advanced options available only by payment

-Apple Notes: Free on iOS, comes pre-installed on iPhone/iPad. Despite its modest features and ease of use, it can be more than enough for many users. It allows you to create notes or prepare lists of tasks, products… that can be marked as they are completed/acquired/managed, with the addition that in the case of the iPad it supports interaction with the Apple Pencil and compatible stylus.

- Advertisement -

-Todoist: For many it is the reference app for task , having the most basic functions but also other more complex and advanced ones. It has a large number and variety of templates for different categories of tasks, from appointments and work to class calendar or blog posts. These templates, for some the secret weapon of Todoist, allow you to establish different projects and agendas with assigned calendars, different priority levels or even the possibility of delegating tasks to others or even monitoring the fulfillment of tasks through graphs. In return, the most advanced options require a subscription of 4 euros per month, giving access to storage space in the Cloud or lack of limitations regarding active projects and the number of possible collaborators.

-Google Tasks: Organize tasks using tabs that appear at the top of the screen with an interface that seeks simplicity to the point of being almost spartan. Like all Google products, it is free and available for iOS and Android. Tasks can be assigned a date and time for their completion as well as being able to create multiple lists. A very interesting feature is its connection to Google Calendar, which makes it always available in the sidebar.

- Advertisement -

-Microsoft To Do: It supports multiple task lists along with the possibility of multiple collaborators, although it may not have the most attractive appearance of all apps of this type. It is based on the Winderlist app that Microsoft bought in 2015. It is integrated into Outlook, which allows you to view your tasks on the calendar, although unfortunately, it is not integrated in the sense that it is not possible to set a task for a specific day and time. .

- Advertisement -

-Google Keep: Another Google app, free and available for iOS and Android, is Google Keep, which allows you to assign lists and tasks by identifying them with a very distinctive visual interface based on color codes with support for text, lists and images that make it easy to locate them in a glance of the module or block being searched for. Each one is assigned a distinctive background color or pattern, being able to include lists, images and even voice recordings, being able to assign them s in the calendar and warnings through alarms.