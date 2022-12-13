Intel Core i9-13900, i7-13700 and other processors leak in benchmarks with up to 64% more performance

Intel is expected to launch new series of processors in January 2023. This Tuesday (13), a new leak revealed alleged benchmarks of new 13th generation Core models of the “S” linecharacterized by models for desktops with a base power of 65W. Shortly after discovering a test with the Core i5-13400, a screenshot shows the generational comparison of performance — in numbers from the Cinebench R23 benchmark — of six processor models yet to be released: Core i9-13900, Core i7-13700, Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500 and the Core i5-13400. Check out:

According to the leaker @g01d3nm4ng0 from Twitter, benchmark data was provided by Intel’s partner manufacturers. All processors were tested with the same memory and motherboard configuration. - Advertisement - Benchmarks show that the The most significant performance jump of the new models is seen in multi-core tasks (multi-core), since they will have an increase in the count of low-power cores to help with background tasks. The Core i5-13500 impressed with a 64% improvement over the i5-12500. Cinebench R23 (Single Core) Core i9-13900 vs. Core i9-12900: 10% faster

Core i7-13700 vs. Core i7-12700: 6% faster

Core i5-13600 vs. Core i5-12600: 4% faster

Core i5-13500 vs. Core i5-12500: 3% faster

Core i5-13400 vs. Core i5-12400: 6% faster Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Core i9-13900 vs. Core i9-12900: 53% faster

Core i7-13700 vs. Core i7-12700: 34% faster

Core i5-13600 vs. Core i5-12600: 59% faster

Core i5-13500 vs. Core i5-12500: 64% faster

Core i5-13400 vs. Core i5-12400: 28% faster Rumors claim that the Core i9-13900 will have 24 cores and 32 threads, maximum clock of 5.8 GHz and 68 MB cache. Its main difference in relation to the Core i9-13900K is the TDP that reduces from 125W to 65W. The Core i7-13700 is the most advanced intermediate model with 16 cores, 24 threads, a maximum clock of 5.2 GHz and a cache of 54 MB.

There will be three models of the intermediate series: Core i5-13600, with 14 cores, 20 threads and 44 MB cache; Core i5-13500, with the same core count and 32 MB cache; and the Core i5-13500, with 10 cores, 16 threads and 32 MB cache. The maximum clock of the trio will vary between 4.6 GHz and 5.0 GHz. For now, Intel has not confirmed the specifications of its new chips, but it is possible that they will be presented during CES 2023, scheduled to take place between the 5th and 8th of January. Component prices leaked in the last month, suggesting that values ​​can vary between R$ 600 and R$ 4 thousand.

Intel processor deals