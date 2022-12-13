Roku Express is a Globoplay gift on sale for new subscribers

The gadget capable of transforming an old TV into a Smart TV, and which competes in the market with other solutions such as Amazon’s Fire Stick TV, supports streaming with Full HD resolution. Just plug it into an HDMI input on your TV and use a USB cable for power—dispensing with the use of outlets.

Those who already had their eyes on a Roku Express device and still had intentions of subscribing to Globoplay streaming should like the promotion that runs from next Wednesday (14th) until December 23rd. New subscribers who opt for the Globoplay + Canals ao Vivo package, which costs R$42.90 per month in the annual plan, will get a free Roku Express. This is valid for the annual plan, which actually costs a total of BRL 514.80 divided into 12 installments 🇧🇷

The device today, which comes with cables and control, comes out on the official website of the brand for R$ 199, but can be found on sale these days for a little less than that. The device was launched in September 2020 in Europe, and according to an analysis by TechSmart, its system flows very well, the app catalog is huge, the audio and video quality is satisfactory and it even has its own app to make everything more practical, besides it comes with all the accessories you need to work in the box. Despite some negative points, such as the lack of 4K resolution, it can be a good alternative to Amazon solutions or Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick.

It is worth remembering that Globoplay’s promotional package gives access to 19 pay-TV channels, in addition to TV Globo’s live programming, and the entire Globoplay catalogue, with films, series and soap operas. The promotion is valid for the annual subscription, and not for the monthly subscription, which costs BRL 49.90 per month.