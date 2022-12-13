How to save music on Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches

One of the features that some smart watches have is to be able to store music inside. One of them is the samsung galaxy watch (We will focus on the models that use Wear OS), which usually offers 4GB of capacity that can be used without problems in half. We tell you how to do this so you don’t waste time spinning around to achieve it.

The goal for doing this is that if you pair a Bluetooth headset with your Samsung smartwatch, you can enjoy music without any hassle. In this way, you can do without the phone to enjoy your favorite songs when you leave the house (for example, when you play sports). Therefore, we are talking about an option that is quite useful and that some are unaware that they allow these wearable accessories to be made. And, luckily, everything is quite simple as you will see.

Steps to send music to Samsung Galaxy Watch

You are not going to put the smart watch at any risk and, neither, the operation of the operating system that is inside it. Not all models offer this possibility, something that is generally restricted to models that have storage space and that have a advanced operating system (Samsung, Apple or Huawei are some of the manufacturers that have models that allow this). We show you what you should do to send the files without putting any cable in the way.

Opens the Galaxy app that lets you manage everything to do with Samsung smartwatches from your phone. Now, go to the Settings section.

Go to the lower area between all the options that you see on the screen and, now, find the section called Manage content.

Unsplash

Click on it, and then, among everything you see in the panel, use Add Tracks. The next thing is that you access the smartphone storage to find the tracks you want to copy. When you see one, select it (you can do this with multiple files).

Now use Add, the option at the top left to start the copy, which, when done via Bluetooth, will take a while… You must be patient.

You have finished and if you open the Music application of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, you will see that you can start playing the content without problems.

The truth is that being able to listen to music with the smart watch is something that, sooner or later, you will end up doing… Even if you are lying in bed and do not want to manipulate the phone. Therefore, learn to copy the songs to Samsung smartwatches is something that is not bad at all.

>