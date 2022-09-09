HomeMobileiphoneIn what colors do the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro...

In what colors do the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro arrive?

Apple’s new iphone-14-apple-tightens-the-pro-screws/">iPhone 14 family is now official and comes with many new models this year.

The company has re-released four new iPhones, with the caveat that the smaller mini version has been replaced with a “Plus” sized variant.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus continue to come in very colorful variants, with some repeating colors and some new ones. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also available in multiple colors, though they stray a little further from the rainbow.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come with glossy back panels and a matte frame, just like the iPhone 13 from last year’s iPhone 13.

Both devices will be available for purchase in five color options: Midnight Blue, Star White, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED. Four of those colors are the same as last year with a few subtle changes.

iOS 16 lets you 3D scan the shape of your ears to improve spatial audio

Blue

Midnight

PRODUCT(RED)

Purple

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max feature a matte back panel and glossy frame, just like last year’s iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max.

Both devices will be available for purchase in five color options: deep purple, silver, gold and space black. Three of those colors are the same as last year with a few subtle changes.

Dark purple

space black

Silver

Prayed


Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G: without 5G, but with OLED screen and 66 W fast charge

