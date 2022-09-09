The iPhone 14 Pro will be able to make a sound when it turns on: Do you want to hear it?

- Advertisement -

There was plenty of news at iphone-mini-is-bad-news-even-for-compact-android-phones/">Apple’s September 7 event, where the iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro lineup, Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 8 Ultra products, and AirPods Pro 2 were announced and showcased.

One of the small novelties that has been recently discovered is that the new iPhone 14 Pro will be able to emit a when turning on and off.

In Settings > Accessibility, you will be able to activate a sound every time you have to restart or turn on your iPhone 14 Pro.

While this little feature won’t make a difference in your everyday use of your iPhone, it’s still a great useful feature for those with visual impairments, so they can tell when the device is booting up.

It’s reminiscent of the startup sound that has accompanied the Mac since it debuted in 1984. Although the chime has changed over the years, the startup sound has remained an iconic part of the Mac, and now it’s extended to the iPhone. .

It’s not clear why Apple doesn’t bring this accessibility feature to older iPhones. Adding a startup and shutdown sound doesn’t require any special hardware.

9to5Mac speculates that the sound is part of the A16 Bionic’s bootrom. This could explain why the feature is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series. Yes, even non-Pro iPhone 14 models don’t have the startup and shutdown sound.

