In October WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones with iOS 10 and iOS 11

We have already seen on previous occasions how WhatsApp stops being compatible with certain operating systems, once they reach a certain age and stop receiving security support.

The end of the support cycle for WhatsApp was estimated for the end of last year. However, his final termination will take place next October.

WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C

WhatsApp provides its service to a range of devices that is wide, but limited by its compatibility with the new features introduced and with the relevant security safeguards, which may not always work on older operating systems.

Under this line, WhatsApp now plans to eliminate support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 in the coming months, systems that currently include the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C models, which have their latest supported versions in these operating systems.

During the past year, reports indicated that the end of the WhatsApp support cycle for these specific devices would arrive in November 2021. However, only mobile phones with Android 4.0.3, iOS 9 and KaiOS 2.5.0 were the affected by this measure.

According to a new WABetaInfo report, portal specialized in this messaging platform, WhatsApp now really plans to stop supporting its app for iOS in versions 10 and 11 of the system. This would take place on October 24, 2022.

This time it is not just a rumor, because this information can be verified by reading a Article published in the official WhatsApp Help Center, in which iOS 12 is cited as the minimum recommended version to use the application on an iPhone.

Among the devices that can still run iOS 10 or 11, it is recommended to update the system to continue using WhatsApp. This is possible to do in models like the iPhone 6 or 6S; but in the case of models older than those, it is not possible to access iOS 12, the new minimum supported version.

The iPhone 5 and 5C models are older models, dating back to 2012 and 2013, respectively. Despite that, they are equipment that continue to be used, albeit to a lesser extent. In many cases, children, older adults or people with a discreet digital activity, are satisfied with having a team to make calls and exchange messages. These teams will simply stop having WhatsApp in October, with no alternative.

Apart from all the novelties that are introduced in the new versions of WhatsApp, which may seem somewhat superficial for people who are satisfied with the essential messaging functions of this platform, the act of updating to a recent version of iOS, also entails as main benefit access to the most up-to-date security patches.

To continue using WhatsApp in these cases, it is necessary to change the device to a compatible one. If you opt for another iPhone, the conversations can be transferred to the new device from the backup in iCloud. If the new choice is an Android mobile, there is also an alternative for transfer message history.