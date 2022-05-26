AYN Loki seeks to revolutionize the market with a handheld PC below 200 euros

Despite the fact that we already had some consoles or handheld PCs before, without a doubt the arrival of the Steam Deck has generated great interest and excitement within this market, fostering greater interest from both users and developers. That’s why we don’t stop listening new alternatives like AYN Lokiwhich will arrive as a Windows-compatible gaming handheld, and a price below 200 euros.

And it is that according to the company’s own teaser video, the AYN Loki will be «the most affordable Windows handheld ever«. Thus, although at the moment all the specifications of this have not been confirmed, it seems that we can find numerous similarities with another of the company’s models, the AYN Odin, pointing out that it will be built around the same screen panel. 5.98-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Although as other Reddit leaks anticipate, we still see some slight changes in its design, this time changing the distribution of its “Y, X, A, B” buttons, in the style of the Nintendo Switch; for an “X, Y, B, A” button layout order, in the style of Xbox controllers. A change that confirms that this handheld will be more focused on compatibility with Windows instead of Android.

That said, while both consoles will feature virtually identical size and aesthetics, this doesn’t necessarily mean the company will repeat with its internals. Although, without a doubt, we would love to have the presence of ARM-based processor.

Of course, it’s also possible that AYN has found a way to put a different processor inside the case. In fact, some experts are already outlining what some of these alternatives might be, pointing to AMD’s “Mendocino” chips with Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics.