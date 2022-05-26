First case of monkeypox reported on the island of Ireland

The first case of monkeypox has been reported on the island of Ireland today.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The first ever infection on the island has been reported in Northern Ireland this morning.

The Department of Health is expected to hold a briefing later today, the BBC reports.

Monkeypox mainly occurs in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions, according to the World Health Organisation.

It begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion.

Other symptoms that indicate a monkeypox infection include a backache, swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy), chills and exhaustion.



The patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.

The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks.

According to WHO, monkeypox is usually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression due to other health conditions.

The fatality rate has varied but has remained between 0 and 10 percent in all registered infections.

