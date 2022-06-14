HyperX Introduces Cloud MIX Buds Wireless Headphones with Bluetooth Connection

Expanding on its most popular family of peripherals, HyperX today announced the release of your new HyperX Cloud MIX Buds wireless headphonesthe company’s first True Wireless earbuds, which in addition to the characteristic high-quality sound of this family, will offer us dual wireless connectivity to guarantee uninterrupted gaming wherever we go.

Breaking away from the classic design of both the Cloud and Buds families, this is a stand-alone, completely wireless earphone with a small pole body finished with up to three sizes of included silicone ear tips to ensure the perfect fit and comfort for any gamer.

All this to house some 12mm dynamic drivers with DTS Headphone:X for an immersive 7.1 audio experience, with precise and exact sound localization during gameplay.

As we said, one of the main virtues of the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds is that they offer a fast wireless connection that is compatible with various platforms, thanks to the use of a 2.4 GHz USB-C wireless adapter and a Bluetooth 5.2 connectionoffering support for use in any PC, current and previous generation consoles, as well as the vast majority of smart devices.

Additionally, for when we make use of them on PC, we will have the support of the HyperX NGENUITY software for complete customization of sound profiles, with tools that will include everything from equalizers to the possibility of assigning and reassigning the functions of the touch controls.

Finally, the charging case will not only be useful to protect the headphones from any damage when transporting them, but also includes a silicone case to store the USB-C adapter itself, and even charge the battery of the headphones, offering us a full charge on the already impressive 33 hours of autonomya.

Availability and price

With an availability date for this same month of June, we can currently find the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds headphones available on the brand’s official website under a price of 159.99 euroswhich will soon be joined by other recurrent local distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes.