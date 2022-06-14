The best puzzle games for Android mobiles

Android offers games of all kinds and, as we have seen in recent days, it has great Star Wars titles, various video games that provide a similar experience to Mario Bros, a wide variety of FPS games and more.

The controls arranged on the mobile screen are perfect for puzzle video games, they improve interaction.

One of the most popular genres is the one that invites users to think and poses all kinds of puzzles. In this article you will find the best titles to test your intellect and skills, puzzles that will put your brain under pressure. If you want to pass the level, you will have to think very carefully about your next step so as not to fail. They are titles that stand out for being complex and having luxurious gameplay. They will offer you many hours of entertainment!

– Bomb Club: the goal is none other than to make your way through a map full of bombs. To overcome each obstacle you will have to put together a specific puzzle that will prevent the explosive from exploding. Best of all, the game has funny dialogues and the characters are very well designed.

– Brain It On!: has a unique proposal because physics influences to put the puzzle together. The player must draw objects and tools to find the solution to the puzzle. Certainly, the mechanics are simple, but the game as such is quite a challenge.

– Bridge Constructor Portal: another title that is based on physics to pass the level, you have to use portals and charges of propulsion and repulsion to avoid falling into the deadly traps. It offers many hours of fun and its simple mechanics are very well designed.

– Chess Light: is a game that is inspired by chess for the construction of each of the puzzles. Due to its complexity, it is one of the best puzzle games today. It has more than 180 levels and 6 types of difficulty, which is appreciated.

– The Eyes of Ara: We have arrived at an adventure in an open map where the plot revolves around solving puzzles and discovering clues that make sense of the story. The environment is 3D and it looks very good graphically, it is perfect to relax and enjoy.