Huge reptile recovered by gardai in Dublin suburb

A huge snake was found in a Dublin suburb by the gardai.

The gardai found the snake yesterday in Lucan.

It is believed to be a “snow corn snake”.

The specimen was transferred to the National Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Ballivor after a night at Lucan Garda Station.

The gardai posted on Facebook: “This snake, believed to be a snow corn snake, was found in Lucan yesterday evening and was taken to Lucan Garda Station where it was looked after for the night before being transferred to the National Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Ballivor earlier today.”

They added: “If anyone has information on ownership, please contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300.”

