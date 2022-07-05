Huawei Tag is now official, a cheap price locator

- Advertisement -

After the enormous success of the AirTag, and as we have already seen with many other brand products, Huawei has just announced the presentation of its own device that is quite similar: the Huawei Tag, small geolocators that will allow us to keep our belongings always located.

With a shape more similar to guitar picks than a coinwithout being completely round, these devices are presented under a minimum thickness of just 5.6 millimeters and a weight of 6 grams, reducing both dimensions with respect to Apple devices. In this way, these locators are simpler and more practical, going much more unnoticed.

Thus, the Huawei Tag will have a Bluetooth connectivity with which we can keep them synchronized with our mobile phone, so that, when they get far enough away to lose this connection, we will receive a notice about their loss. Although this will not be the only alert, since the locators themselves will be able to reproduce a sound of up to 92 dB to allow us to locate them more easily (or to alert others in case the loss is a theft).

On the other hand, even if it is out of range of our phone, we can still locate our bookmark. And it is that the Huawei Tag will continue to send a signal about its positioning through the network of Huawei devices of the rest of the users, a similar operation to that of other proposals already present in the market.

Finally, these devices will have a built-in NFC tagwith which any user with any phone will be able to see some simple contact information with which to contact and find the owner.

Availability and price

Despite having been officially announced, we still have to wait until next july 30 to be able to get hold of the new Huawei Tag through the brand’s official store. Thus, in the absence of confirming the official prices for our country, we currently have the official prices for the Chinese market, which anticipate the availability of individual purchase for 99 yuan (only 14 euros to change) and a pack of four units that will amount to 299 yuan (42 euros to change, with a price of 10.50 euros per unit).

Additionally, the company will also sell a small leather keychain with which we can store and hook these Huawei Tags to other objects, available for 69 yuan (approximately 10 euros).