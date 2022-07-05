What is WhatsApp Business and why should your company use it?

Today, everyone with a smartphone has one installed. instant messaging application. Being able to be in direct contact with family and friends and share everyday moments with them through audio, photos and videos, even phone calls, is a great claim in a society that lives at the speed of a click.

In Spain there are many companies that offer this type of service. However, if we think of one in particular, we can say without a doubt that WhatsApp is the queen platformwith more than 30.5 million, our country is in the top 10 worldwide in number of registered users.

[mb_related_posts1]

Beyond individuals, more and more companies who are betting on the adoption of these applications in your day to day. The reason is that the benefits they can bring are not only remarkable in communications between employees, but also in the direct relationship with the client. In this context, WhatsApp developed whatsapp business.

What is WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business was born in 2017 with the aim of allowing companies a easier and closer communication with your customersgiven that instant messages are the best way to satisfy the user’s information needs in terms of speed and closeness.

Thus, the service allows you to automatically create and start conversations with which you can send personalized and segmented content to your customers, as well as automatic welcome, out-of-service or absence messages and to be able to confirm appointments or order status.

The application allows the creation of a verified commercial profile that includes, among other aspects, a link to your corporate website, a contact email, a description of the business activity and the postal address.

Your customers, closer

Since its inception, the application has been updated to become a service characterized by simplicity, thanks to advantages such as automation and the possibility of personalize responses with the user or offer a catalog of services or products of your company as a virtual showcase.

In just a few years, Whatsapp Business has emerged as one of the most important channels for companies and is, together with the SMS for companiesthe mobile messaging application most used by companies.

Some advantages of using WhatsApp Business in your company

1 – tags

Among its functionalities, this service offers a wide variety of labels to manage contacts and chats in the purest CMR style, one more step in improving your business organization.

For example, you will be able to distinguish, within your extensive client portfolio, between “new clients”, for those who have just contracted your services, and “VIP clients”, for those who have a greater weight in your operations.

two – marketing tools

With WhatsApp Business you can have various tools with which to improve sales. For example, a detailed catalog of products and services with its corresponding descriptive text, photographs, links of interest and prices.

In addition, content-rich messages can encourage your customers to take immediate action, through promotional messages delivered directly to a platform at their fingertips.

3 – Customer Support

You can engage in a more direct and instant conversation with the customer by customize an answer for each question. In the same way, for those questions that are more recurring and easier to answer, the application allows program texts that instantly reach the user once the question has been identified.

Sometimes, web-chat services force customers to open a third platform, which can be annoying and directly affect the user experience, with WhatsApp Business, you can interact with your customers without the need for pre-conversation requirements . In addition, by being able to integrate it with a CRM, you ensure that you centralize your communications, with the possibility of labeling them and distributing them among the corresponding departments.

4 – Rich notifications

WhatsApp Business allows you to send rich notifications, including videos, images, emojis or custom buttons that are a call to action and that offer a much more personal experience.

These types of notifications can be made for order confirmations, shipping updates, appointment reminders, invitations to events, promotions, service interruption notices or payment reminders, among others.