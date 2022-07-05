The component crisis worsens: costs up to double, what will Apple and Samsung do?

The electronics industry gasps under the crossfire of the long-term effects triggered by the pandemic and the repercussions on the supply of the war in Ukraine, the Japanese one must also face the devaluation of the yen against the dollar. Among the realities of the Rising Sun there is one, called Showa Denkowho told a Bloomberg his moment of great difficulty caused by external factors.

Management was forced to make drastic choices: terminate on the one hand i less profitable contractson the other raise prices to customers. The point is that among them is TSMCwhich in turn has in Apple a major customer: Taiwanese foundries’ 2021 production is said to have been absorbed by Cupertino for more than 25%. In September of last year, TSMC increased the cost of chips by 20% except for those commissioned by the best customer, Apple, which saw invoice costs increase by just 3%.

