Huawei Matebook D16 in review: Powerful 16-inch laptop for 900 euros The 2022 model of the Matebook D16 is a successful successor to Huawei’s solid office laptop. The TechStage test reveals where the catch is. 10:55 a.m. tech stage

Huawei Matebook D16 from 2021 (test report) was already convincing thanks to its elegant metal look with high-quality workmanship, a great 16-inch display and strong performance. The few annoyances included the missing number pad and the idiosyncratic webcam, which is located in the keyboard and films the user's nose. In the 2022 model, Huawei has actually fixed these details. Our test clarifies what else makes the business laptop shine and where the shoe pinches.

We show other devices of this type in the guide to business laptops: Finding the best notebook for home office and office .

design

As with the predecessor and the Huawei Matebook 16 (test report) , the workmanship is first-class. The aluminum housing leaves a high-quality and elegant impression. Nothing wobbles or squeaks, the display's hinge is stiff enough, and the pressure point of all keys is solid.

The aspect ratio for the IPS LCD is 16:10. This makes it an all-rounder for media consumption, work and surfing, and the image format is also good for streaming (guide) . The dimensions are 356.7mm x 248.7mm x 18.4mm. For this size, the weight of 1.7 kg is not even that heavy. The Matebook 16 weighs almost 2 kg for comparison.

The keyboard now has a numeric keypad – so it almost reaches from one edge of the case to the other. This means that the prominent side loudspeakers of the predecessor are no longer required. The power button with fingerprint sensor is on the right above the keyboard, so you can’t touch it accidentally. The touchpad, on the other hand, is shifted slightly to the left, a consequence of the numeric keypad on the right.

perfomance

The latest 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H is used as the processor in our test device. This offers impressive performance, which the PCmark 10 benchmark shows: 5300 points is a strong value that surpasses the previous Core i5 and Core i7 of the eleventh generation. However, the AMD Ryzen 7 from the current series performed even better in the test. The also good and up-to-date Intel Core i5-12450H works in the more benign model for 900 euros. The predecessor was still a Ryzen 5 from AMD.

The Matebook D16 offers enough power for work or leisure activities such as surfing or streaming. However, the device is less suitable for games, since the integrated GPU from Intel is not powerful enough. The older games with low graphics details could still be enough. Alternatively, cloud gaming (guide) is an option . The RAM equipment is more than adequate with 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

Furnishing

The NVMe SSD (M.2 PCIe 3.0) offers 512 GB. The speed is very decent, so in the PCmark storage test we get almost 2000 points with the data carrier at a bandwidth of 250 GB/second. This puts the laptop on par with most of the competitors we tested.

The Matebook D16 2022 is not lacking in connection options: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.0 with DisplayPort (PD 3.0), 1x USB-C 3.0 (mains connection, PD 3.0), 1x USB-A 3.0 and 1x jack. The Matebook D16 surfs the home network quickly with Wi-Fi 6. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless end devices. However, there is no slot for SD cards.

A fingerprint sensor is available and works reliably and quickly. We really like the backlit keyboard. It offers a decent drop with a firm pressure point of the individual keys. The numeric keypad should make life easier, especially for people who work a lot with Excel spreadsheets. The 2-megapixel webcam is finally back where it belongs: in the display frame. Despite 1080p, the image quality only seems average to us. The speakers leave a better impression with a clear and rich sound.

Screen

The 16-inch display uses an IPS panel and has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels at 60 Hertz. The picture format corresponds to 16:10. The image quality is extremely good with strong colors and pronounced contrasts.

We measured 320 cd/m² as the maximum brightness. This is on par with most of its competitors. Outdoors, in good weather, readability is only possible to a limited extent. This requires brighter displays from around 500 cd/m².

Huawei Matebook D16 (2022)

battery pack

The built-in lithium polymer battery has a capacity of 60 Wh. Here we come to the weak point of the new D16 – the battery life is only average. PCmark’s benchmark usually stopped the battery test after 6 hours – at this point the battery was almost empty. We get almost 7.5 hours of continuous video playback, and about 100 minutes under full load. Slightly higher values ​​would have been nice here, because the Matebook D16 will probably not last a full working day with heavy use. The power supply offers 65 watts and charges the notebook quite quickly via USB-C in a good 1.5 hours.

Price

The RRP for the Matebook D16 (2022) with Intel Core i5 is 949 euros, with Core i7 at 1299 euros. The inexpensive model is available from Amazon and Galaxus for 899 euros, and NBB is currently offering the version with a Core i7 for 1199 euros.

Conclusion

The Matebook D16 2022 version is a good all-round laptop for working in the office or home office and for entertainment – but not for gaming. The 16-inch Full HD display is excellent, the performance of the 12th generation Intel Core processors is more than adequate, and the equipment is also good. Huawei has fixed almost all the points that bothered us with the predecessor from 2021. Unfortunately, the battery life doesn’t seem to be that strong. With a price starting at 900 euros, the device is not exactly cheap either.

A good alternative from the same company is the Huawei Matebook 16 (test report) . Although it still uses this webcam in the keyboard, it offers a better display in 3:2 format – which can be an advantage for professional applications in particular. If you are looking for a light and small device, you should take a look at the Acer Swift 3 (test report) .