The Huawei Mate 50 series is now official: Features and prices

has just announced its high-end Mate 50 series: Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro, as well as a special RS Porsche Design edition, which adds a periscopic telephoto macro camera. All three Mate 50s are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, but do not have 5G connectivity due to US sanctions. The Pro option goes up to 512GB of storage and can take up to a 256GB NM memory card.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro

The Mate 50 Pro uses a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth with a resolution of 1212 x 2616 pixels. The resolution is due to the notch. The Mate 50 Pro boasts a 50MP OIS main camera with a six-step variable aperture, ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. The ultra-wide camera has a 13MP sensor and f/2.2 lens, while the 3.5x telephoto camera specs at 64MP f/3.5 and OIS. The interesting thing is that the telephoto lens uses a RYYB sensor.

The camera system is aided by a 10-channel multispectral sensor and a laser. The RS Porsche Design swaps out the 64MP telephoto lens for a 48MP periscope camera with macro capabilities. On the front, we have a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 3D ToF sensor also used for advanced facial unlocking. The Mate 50 Pro is powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W charging and 50W wireless charging. An emergency battery saving mode will allow you to keep your phone on standby for three hours even if there is only 1% battery left. Color options are Blue, Orange, Silver, Black and Purple, with the latter two available in leather and glass back variants. The Mate 50 RS only has Blue and Purple color variants with a ceramic back. Other notable are the satellite connection which is based on the Beidou Satellite Message 3 protocol. Essentially this means that you can send a message and location even without cell coverage.

Huawei Mate 50

As for the Mate 50, it downgrades the 6.7″ 90Hz OLED display, but keeps more or less the same resolution and 10-bit color depth. The main and ultra-wide cameras are the same (including variable aperture), but the telephoto camera is a 5x unit with a 12MP sensor and f/2.4 lens. The battery is slightly smaller at 4,460mAh, though the same charging technologies are on hand. Color options are identical and all devices run on the new HarmonyOS 3.0 software.

Price and availability

As for pricing, the Mate 50 Pro starts at CNY 6,799 ($980) for the 256GB option, the non-Pro asks for CNY 4,999 ($720) for the base 128GB flavor. The Porsche of the Mate RS costs CNY 12,999 (1,870 euros). For now nothing is known about international availability.

