How to unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts

The social networks Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company which, until a few months ago, was also called Facebook. By belonging to the same company, the accounts of the same person on both platforms can be linked, in such a way that it is faster and easier to share information between both. However, it may happen that you prefer unlink both accounts and that no data is shared between your profiles from Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook and Instagram allow both accounts to be linked to make it easier and faster to share information between profiles

Here we explain step by step how you can unlink your accounts on the two social networks. You can complete the process from both your Facebook and Instagram profiles.

-To unlink your accounts from Facebook: Log in to your Facebook account and go to the “Settings” section. One of the options inside the “Settings” folder says “Permissions”. In turn, within this section, you must click where it says “Apps and websites”. Select Instagram and then tap on the sign that says “Delete”. That easy.

-To unlink your accounts from Instagram: Log in to your Instagram account and go to the “Settings” section. Once inside this folder, select the option that says “Account”. In the “Account” section you will find numerous possibilities for configuring the profile. Among all the options you must enter the one that says «Share with other apps».

By clicking on the aforementioned option, Instagram will show you a list of the different apps with which it shares information. Click on Facebook, although at the same time you can choose any other that you want to unlink.

When you have chosen all the apps you want to unlink, tap on “Unlink account”. Finally, Instagram will ask you to confirm your decision by clicking on the sign that reads “Yes, I’m sure”.

.