GeForce NOW adds 14 new titles and native support for Apple M1

GeForce NOW closes a particularly interesting month of April for users of the platform. And it is that yes, of course, new games have been added to it, but there have also been two other most interesting novelties, and that expand the scope of a service that, since its inception, is being taken care of with singular care by part of its manager, NVIDIA, thus achieving that the experience of using it is, in general, very positive.

If you don’t already know it, GeForce NOW is NVIDIA cloud gaming servicein which you put the games (through the main digital stores) and the Internet connection, which must be high speed and low latency, and the service offers you the infrastructure to be able to play them in a high performance system, that will allow you to take advantage of the modes and advanced graphic options despite the fact that the device you use to access the service does not meet the technical requirements even to be able to open it.

As we told you at the time, the technical requirements to use GeForce NOW on PC with your client are really low. And precisely speaking of the client, I return to the two novelties of this month. The first, which we told you about earlier this month, is that GeForce NOW has started adding game demos and trailers to the service. And it was not a one-time action, quite the contrary, NVIDIA has confirmed that swill continue to add new demos to GeForce NOW.

And the second novelty is that, with the arrival of version 2.0.40 of GeForce NOW for macOS, long-awaited native support for Apple M1 processors is added. Thus, and although it is true that the Rosetta 2 emulation works wonders, with this change the users of the Mac client will experience improvements focused on energy consumption and loading times. And for everyone, in addition to the FPS of the transmission, you will also be able to see the FPS rendered by the servers of the service.

GeForce NOW Thursday: New Games

GeForce NOW closes this month of April with a last Thursday of news, and to leave us with a good taste in our mouths after such an active month, it does so by adding nothing less than 14 new titles, with which its catalog is already positioned around 1,600. These are the debutants: