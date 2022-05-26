How to reset an Android phone to factory settings

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For those who plan to sell or give away their Android mobile device, it is imperative reset the settings and leave it as it came from the factory. With this, among other things, any trace of personal data and files stored in the terminal is eliminated, which results in the security and peace of mind of the owner who will no longer be an owner.

Restoring factory settings completely removes all user data and files from the device

Another case in which restoring the factory settings of an electronic device is recommended is in case of failures or errors that can only be solved by deleting internal files that goes beyond what can be achieved through manual operations or apps system cleaning.

In the latter case, and given that the terminal will continue to be in the possession of the same user, it is obligatory make a backup beforehand. For these and other uses in which you want to proceed to a complete restoration to factory settings, Android version 12 allows it by following these steps, which are very similar for other versions of the operating system:

-To access to Settings.

-Get in in System.

-To select “Recovery Options”. Although it is not really going to “recover” the mobile, that is how Android calls this function.

-Press on “Return to Factory State (Erase All)”. The warning is pertinent in case this option is selected without knowing the real scope: all the data, files, applications and information that the user has installed and stored on the mobile will be completely deleted without the possibility of recovering them.

At this point, it should be remembered that given the customization layers that the different terminal manufacturers can apply to the Android operating system, this option may appear with different textual names, although the underlying principle is the same: The equipment will return to the factory state and everything that has been added subsequently is deleted.

Fortunately, Android 12 still gives one last chance to repent, reporting in detail everything that activates the factory reset, listing that the data contained in the internal storage of the device will be erased, such as:

-Bill of Google users.

-The settings and system app data.

-The applications downloaded.

-Music.

-Photos and videos.

-Rest of data of the user.

Finally, it shows a list of the apps where you have logged in, to indicate that all associated data will also be lost. If you finally agree with the process and press the button “Clear all data” in a few minutes the terminal will be restored and for all purposes it will be as if it had just left the factory.

.