June WWDC attendees will enjoy an exclusive visit to Apple Park

At the beginning of June there will be the WWDC from Apple. This event aimed at developers and also so that end users can get an idea of ​​the short-term future of the company’s devices. This year we continue with the restrictions due to COVID, although some privileged people will be able to attend in person. Those few will be given the opportunity to enjoy a visit to the exclusive Apple Park.

Breakfasts, lunches and tours of Apple Park This is how developers who attend in person will be

Although we continue with the restrictions due to COVID, attendees who can attend the WWDC in person in June will enjoy some extras apart from being able to attend the presentation of new software in person.

These physical attendees at Apple Park, although they will have to deal with some health restrictions, will enjoy different activities. So at least has been made known through an email sent to those chosen. Some of the measures to be taken and activities that they will enjoy are, among others:

If you’re visiting Apple Park for the #WWDC22 special event, make sure you check your registration because there’s now a full schedule: breakfast, keynote, lunch, Platforms State of the Union, Meet the Teams, the ADAs, and three bookable tours to choose from! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Hi5WF2LLP6 — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) May 25, 2022

Use of KN9 masks 5 indoors

5 indoors Antigen test official (FDA approved) that has tested negative the day before. These tests must be sent online before the Event.

official (FDA approved) that has tested negative the day before. These tests must be sent online before the Event. 07:00 a.m. local time: Registry of developers at the Apple Park visitor center. At that time they will be able to attend the open days about the new developer center, which so far has not been heard from.

of developers at the Apple Park visitor center. At that time they will be able to attend the open days about the new developer center, which so far has not been heard from. 08:00 a.m., Breakfast at Cafe Macs. They will be able to sit quietly to have breakfast in the areas set up for it.

at Cafe Macs. They will be able to sit quietly to have breakfast in the areas set up for it. 10:00 a.m., Main visit. It’s conference time.

It’s conference time. Lunch . It will take place at the end of the master conference that day. Time to enjoy the facilities until 1:00 p.m.

. It will take place at the end of the master conference that day. Time to enjoy the facilities until 1:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m., State of the Union of platforms.

At the end of the previous event, around 2:30 p.m., attendees can choose one of three different tours. Keep in mind that there is limited capacity for each of them: Apple Park Hills Gym coffee macs

Keep in mind that there is limited capacity for each of them: 4:30 p.m., The awards from Apple to the best applications.

With all this, surely they do not have time to think about many things. It’s a tight schedule but they sure have a great time. We will be attentive online, like most of the attendees, and we will tell you all the news that arises.