Apple Car, goodbye again. Christopher Moore, former Tesla software director, goes to Luminar

Less than a year ago, Apple hired Christopher Moore who was at the time the software director for Tesla’s autonomous driving. For Cupertino and its Apple Car project it was an important novelty given Moore’s experience in the field of autonomous driving. But not even a year later, this manager has decided to leave Apple to go to work at Luminar Technologiesa company that develops LiDAR sensors for advanced driver assistance systems. Among the most important customers of this Orlando, Florida-based company are Mercedes and Volvo.

It is not known why this expert in the development of autonomous driving left Cupertino so early. What seems clear is that the team that is carrying out the Apple Car project has undergone several changes in recent times, with several changes at the top. For example, right in the beginning of May, Ian Goodfellow decided to leave Apple in the direction of Alphabet’s DeepMind. Almost simultaneously, Desi Ujkashev arrived, who had worked with Ford for a very long time.

All these changes, however, seem to go to confirm a report in March which stated that Apple was in the process of reorganizing the Apple Car team in order to continue to carry out the project with the aim of launching its electric-driven car on the market. autonomous by 2025.

Despite the various reports that have tried to tell the progress of the Apple Car project, it is difficult to really understand where it is as the changes at the top of the project team are continuing. All that remains is to wait for further news. Currently, we recall, the team should be led by Kevin Lynch which, in turn, had replaced Doug Field who had left Apple to take over for Ford.