How to Request or Schedule an Uber Ride Over the Phone

Uber riders don’t have to have the app on their phone to request a driver.

Riders can now call to book a ride on-demand or schedule one ahead of time.

The new service is available in English and Spanish starting May 17.

The ride-hailing company announced the new feature on Wednesday at Go-Get, its annual product showcase. The phone booking service will be available in English and Spanish across the US starting May 17.

Here’s how it will work:

Customers can request a ride by dialing 1-833-USE-UBER. You can book a ride on-demand or schedule one ahead of time. An agent answers the call and takes the rider’s name and credit card information. The information is connected to an existing account, or a new account is created associated with the rider’s phone number.

A few minutes later, the rider receives a text message confirming their trip information and the driver’s information.