How to Request or Schedule an Uber Ride Over the Phone

  • Uber riders don’t have to have the app on their phone to request a driver. 
  • Riders can now call to book a ride on-demand or schedule one ahead of time. 
  • The new service is available in English and Spanish starting May 17.

You can now put Uber on speed dial. Customers can call to request a ride without using the app. 

The ride-hailing company announced the new feature on Wednesday at Go-Get, its annual product showcase. The phone booking service will be available in English and Spanish across the US starting May 17.

Here’s how it will work:

Customers can request a ride by dialing 1-833-USE-UBER. You can book a ride on-demand or schedule one ahead of time. An agent answers the call and takes the rider’s name and credit card information. The information is connected to an existing account, or a new account is created associated with the rider’s phone number. 

A few minutes later, the rider receives a text message confirming their trip information and the driver’s information. 

