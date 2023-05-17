New generation of humanoid robots

Canadian company Sanctuary AI has unveiled its latest creation, Phoenix, a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to perform various work tasks. This new advance in robotics is positioned as a milestone in the search for human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots (RPGs).

A humanoid robot with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence

The Sanctuary AI team has stunned the tech world with the release of Phoenix, a humanoid robot that promises to be the first to achieve human-like intelligence in the realm of general-purpose robots (although it still gives it a chance). it takes years to achieve something like this). Although the humanoid form may not be the most efficient for a machine for practical purposes, it is perfectly suited to the tasks that a robot designed to replace humans must perform.

- Advertisement -

RPGs from companies like Tesla, OpenAI, Figure, and others have taken this human form because the modern world has been built primarily for bipedal creatures of a certain height, with five-fingered hands and opposable thumbs. This allows robots to easily integrate into various work environments and perform a wide range of human tasks.

Learning through telepresence: An innovative approach

The learning approach used by Sanctuary AI is truly innovative. Through a telepresence system, a human operator controls the robot using a suite of virtual reality and motion capture technologies. The operator visualizes what the robot sees through its cameras and feels what the robot “feels” through its sensors. As the operator performs the actions, the robot’s AI system watches, learns and records movement patterns relevant to each task.

As the AI ​​identifies these patterns, the robot develops a repertoire of actions relevant to the tasks at hand. Over time, the robot acquires the ability to carry out these tasks autonomously. One example of this was the successful pilot conducted at a Canadian Tire Corporation store, where the robot demonstrated its ability to perform more than 110 retail-related tasks such as picking, packing, cleaning, labeling, folding and more.

The potential of Sanctuary AI robots and the Carbon platform

Sanctuary AI robots, like Phoenix, are designed with flexibility in mind. The ultimate goal is for these robots to be able to perform any task that a human worker can perform. To achieve this, Sanctuary AI has developed the Carbon platform, which combines telepresence learning, reinforcement learning, and advanced AI language models.

- Advertisement -

Carbon allows Phoenix to think and act similar to a person, with planning, decision-making, and goal-seeking abilities. Through this platform, Phoenix will eventually be able to hold conversations and receive instructions in natural language, just like ChatGPT and other language models.

The future of Work Robots

Although Sanctuary AI has made significant strides with its Phoenix robot, there is still some way to go to reach true human-like artificial intelligence in terms of physical abilities and adaptability to physical targets. Although AI language models such as GPT have demonstrated extraordinary language control, the application of similar models to learning physical tasks is still under development.

However, as we move into the next era of robotics, AI-powered humanoids like Phoenix are becoming a prominent trend in 2023. Phoenix’s dexterity and hand skills make him a promising candidate. for a variety of jobs regardless of your ability to walk.

- Advertisement -

The Sanctuary AI project represents an important step towards the future of labor robots. As technology continues to evolve, we can expect these robots to play an increasingly important role in various sectors of society, from industry and retail to home assistance and healthcare.