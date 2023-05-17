Android 13: the latest beta gives Pixels this discreet but essential feature

The Android 13 QPR2 beta 3.2 launcher on Pixel recovers a feature removed by moving to Android 13: the ability to open an application by searching for it in Google Search and hitting the Enter key.

The return of the Quick Launcher from the Google Search bar is an understated ergonomic change. The variation is also so minimal that Google has not seen fit to announce it. However, it will save you a few gestures, and in the end a lot of time, since you will not have no need to move your finger to the top of the screen to launch an app.

When you open Google Search and enter the name of an application, it will not only be at the top of the search results, but moreover, it will be pre-selected and highlighted. You won’t have just hit enter on the virtual keyboard of your Pixel smartphone to launch the app in question. This function should be deployed in the coming days to owners of recent Google-branded smartphones, but we do not know when it will be offered on all devices running Android 13.

In addition to the “Quick Launch” which will appear on Latest pixels running at least Android 13 QPR2devices running Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 should receive the update to beta 3.2, which should mainly bring bug fixes related to the connectivity of their device. Here is the list:

Fixed input issue with Google Keyboard not receiving touch input anymore or receiving touch input in the wrong place (Bug# 279560321)

Fixed the issue that caused calls to disconnect unexpectedly over WiFi

Fixed the problem prevented the detection of the SIM card or its activation during the configuration of the smartphone

Fixed an issue that prevented the Pixel from switching back to WiFi when leaving 4G coverage and entering WiFi coverage

Fixed issues causing unexpected drops in cellular connectivity speed or reliability

Source : 9 TB 5 Google