How to have groups of up to 512 participants in WhatsApp

There is no doubt that WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, has tightened the accelerator of new releases in recent months in the face of the lack of new features that it has been experiencing over the previous years.

Thanks to this, the options available for voice notes have been improved, the arrival of reaction emojis for individual messages, the possibility of sharing larger files, and more, along with many other new features that are yet to come.



In this sense, WhatsApp is already beginning to expand that groups can have up to 512 maximum participants, although at the moment this possibility, as observed by WABetaInfo, is beginning to reach the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and the desktop.

For now it will be necessary to use beta versions to create groups of up to 512 participants

For now, not all users of the current beta versions will have access to this capacity expansion for groups, although it will be a matter of hours before everyone can have access to this possibility with these versions.

In this way, WhatsApp fulfills a promise offered at the beginning of last May based on one of the greatest demands of users.

It was then that a small group of users of the beta versions could have groups of up to 512 participants, which is now beginning to reach the vast majority of beta users.

And it is that before groups of greater volume of participants, Until now, it had been decided to clean up those who did not participate in them to make room for new ones, or to create additional groups to make room for new participants who could not enter the original groups when the maximum quota allowed by the law was filled. platform.

We have to go back to the beginning of 2016 when WhatsApp began to allow groups to hold up to 256 participants as opposed to the maximum 100 participants that it initially allowed.

With the new expansion of the capacity, which sooner or later will end up reaching the stable channel (for all users), this limit begins to be placed at 512.

Of course, it will always be far from the limit of 200,000 maximum participants that Telegram groups allow, the rival messaging application that has pushed WhatsApp to get its act together so as not to be left behind, and less when even the lesser-known options were also starting to be more generous with users.