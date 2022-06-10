Delete all temporary files from Windows 11 in seconds with this trick

Windows 11 has arrived like a gale. The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system has been available since October of last year and millions of users have decided to take the leap. Normal, taking into account all the novelties offered by the new interface of the Redmond-based giant. Also, if you know the best tricks for Windows 11 you can get more out of it than ever. For example, we have already given you some tips to save battery life on your laptop, how to save time by hiding windows in a very simple way, or the options available to give your desktop a different look. How to delete temporary files with a single click And today we want to show you a very simple trick that will allow you to save space on your computer. How? Deleting all Windows 11 temporary files with a single click. It should be noted that these files are mainly used to reduce loading times when you browse the Internet, so they are not essential files. Hence its name, since the operating system removes them from time to time. Saying that it is one of the best ways to free up space on your Windows 11 computer without any hassle. In addition, you have the peace of mind that no file is essential. The only thing you do have to take into account is that the files you have downloaded are included, so be careful not to select this option if you want them to be kept on your computer. Steps to follow As we have indicated, the process is extremely simple, since you only have to go to Windows Configuration. To do this, press the Start button and hit the gear symbol, or type “Windows Settings” in the search bar. Within this option, you must select Storage and click on Temporary files. Once inside this interface, you will be able to see that the files are separated into those that you have downloaded, Windows updates, thumbnails, temporary Internet files… You just have to select the ones you want to permanently delete and click on the Remove Files button. As we have indicated, the process is extremely simple and will not take more than a few seconds. And seeing that in the image that accompanies these lines, the total weight of the temporary files exceeds 60 GB, the truth is that it is not a bad idea to check if your computer has occupied too much space unnecessarily. >