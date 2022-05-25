How to easily create a sticker on WhatsApp Web

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Currently, stickers are essential in chats because they help express emotions and perfectly illustrate any type of situation. Not surprisingly, WhatsApp Web allows you to create stickers from any chat.

Creating your own stickers makes it possible to have fun chats when interacting with friends.

Make a sticker on WhatsApp It is very simple, once you have the practice, you will do them in a couple of minutes. The best of all is that they can be generated from the computer thanks to the web version of the messaging app, there are no limits.

Despite the fact that there are hundreds of applications that are made to produce stickers, the truth is that making a sticker on WhatsApp Web is a useful and practical procedure that will be very helpful and for which you will not need an external app. Here we will give you the steps to unleash your creativity.

Make stickers on WhatsApp Web

– Enter the chat you want and click on the emoji icon.

– Click on the stickers icon and then choose «Create».

– Select the image you want from your computer to turn it into a sticker.

– You will enter a small editing tab within the WhatsApp Web platform. You can crop, edit and adjust the size of the image to your liking, it also allows you to attach emojis, overlay another sticker, add text, etc. In case you don’t like how the sticker turned out, you can undo it and start over.

– When you have finished editing the sticker, all you have to do is click on the “Submit” button.

– To save the sticker you must click on it and choose “Add to favorites”.

– Now your creation will be stored so you can use it whenever you want.

Making a sticker on WhatsApp Web is an intuitive and simple procedure, the best of all is that you won’t need any application to achieve your goal.

.