TikTok launches paid subscription content

TikTok, the Chinese short video social network with more than 1 billion users worldwide, has just launched your own subscription program for content creators. Following in the footsteps of Twitch and YouTube, two of its rival platforms, TikTok will allow its most popular users to create paid content that only subscribed followers have access to.

TikTok channel subscribers will have access to exclusive content and will be able to participate in a chat to communicate with their favorite content creators

This subscription program, as the company has advanced, will be structured in monthly payments. Initially, they will only be able to enjoy this subscription program a few content creators to be chosen by TikTok. The beta version of this feature will be released on May 26. In the coming months, it will gradually be installed in all the countries in which TikTok operates.

The social network has declared that, with this new tool, its intention is to help its content creators to obtain greater benefits. Users who subscribe to their channels will obtain a series of advantages, such as a badge that accredits them as subscribers, which will appear on their profile, and access to exclusive content. They will also have the possibility to participate in a chat to communicate with their favorite content creator.

At the moment, the tiktokers selected to participate in this pioneering program are barely a dozen. They include fashion bloggers and ASMR creators.

The company has not confirmed how much the subscription price will amount to but, according to specialized media, the rates will be very similar to those of Twitch, as will be the percentage that remains the company. Twitch channel subscriptions started at $4.99 a month, with the company taking 30-50% of revenue from content creators.

