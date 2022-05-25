Microsoft confirms Windows 11 22H2 RTM

Microsoft has announced the beginning of the rollout of Windows 11 22H2, the first big update of your latest operating system. As we already told you, the base development has already finished and the RTM version corresponds to the compilation 22621 which has been testing for the past few weeks on the Insider channel.

Microsoft has released the Hardware Compatibility Program for Windows 11 22H2. It is intended for OEM partners and updates the system requirements and includes the Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK), along with updated playlists for testing your hardware.

This program is what allows manufacturers to validate hardware and submit drivers for certification to the Microsoft Hardware Development Center. Partners can download the requirements and start hardware validation with the updated kit, but shipments can only be made after May 31. It is a key date to talk about the release of the version, starting with a RTM (release to manufacturing) that OEMs will use for pre-installs on new equipment and upgrade programs for existing equipment.

Windows 11 22H2

Microsoft has confirmed that the RTM for Windows 11 22H2 is build 22621, currently in beta. Taking into account that the company will allow drivers to be sent to its partners until September 5, we can already anticipate a date for the arrival of the general availability (GA) version for all users: end of September or in the month of October. This is if no serious flaws are discovered that force it to be delayed.

Windows 11 22H2 will be the first major system update and will be delivered free for teams with valid licenses of the same or those that still remain in a Windows 10 that, let us remember, will have official support until October 2025.

Microsoft will include the usual bug fixes and the latest security patches; will continue to implement the Fluent Design language in additional components; it will renew internal applications with the file explorer as one of the most anticipated; it will improve main elements of the user interface such as the taskbar or start menu (it is needed as the eat….); will add specific security elements of protection against specific phishing and encryption of personal data; will expand the functions of the notification and alert system with Focus Assist and will improve accessibility for users with hearing problems.

We do not expect revolution. Yes, greater stability and an underpinning of all the concepts that we have been seeing since the launch. Until Microsoft dares to abandon all previous legacy components by taking up the ambitious commitment of the Windows Core OS project, there will be no “revolution”. Will we have to wait for Windows 12?