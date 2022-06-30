How to change Facebook password easily

- Advertisement -

Security keys or passwords are really important because they allow you to shield an account or data from any unwanted individual. For this reason, there are apps to manage passwords, which ensure that the user does not forget the keys that he has created for his various profiles. So when you change the facebook password or any other app, you will not lose it. In addition, changing a password from time to time is useful to keep your profile as secure as possible.

Optimizing the security of a password is something normal, therefore, knowing how to change it is essential.

In this article we will take you step by step so that you can modify the Facebook password whenever you want. It is a simple procedure that will only take you a couple of minutes to carry out. You will not have to deal with any setbacks or anything like that.

How to change Facebook password on Windows and Mac?

– The first step is to click on the “Account” icon, which is in the upper right corner.

– Choose “Settings and privacy” and then select “Settings”.

– Choose “Security and login”. Then, select “Login” and click on “Change password”.

– You will have to write your current Facebook password and, later, you will have to place the key that you want to incorporate in “New” and “Retype again”.

– Finally, click on “Save changes”.

Change Facebook password on Android and iOS

– Enter the Facebook app and open the main menu.

– Scroll down and tap on “Settings and privacy”, then choose “Settings”.

– Enter the “Security” section and tap on “Security and login”. A submenu will open, there select “Login” and “Change password”.

– Put your current password and write your new password in the two corresponding boxes.

– Click on “Update password” to save the password. That will be all, now, every time you log in, you can use the new password that you have created to improve the security of your account. It is a quick, simple and extremely useful procedure.

Remember to select a suitable password and not one of the most used in the world. In this video we offer you some tips: