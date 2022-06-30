HomeTech NewsNfortec Azir is presented as an ATX tower with a unique 3D...

Nfortec Azir is presented as an ATX tower with a unique 3D front design

Expanding its offer of computer cases, Nfortec has just presented today its new Azira tower that surprises us with a 3D exterior front design that will not go unnoticed in any setup, and that will offer a curious pattern when combined with any internal RGB system.

Manufactured with high-quality and resistant materials, prepared for the most current installation options, the first thing that strikes you about the Nfortec Azir is its three-dimensional front design, which provides a different aesthetic for our PC. Compatible with ATX, microATX and ITX boardswe will have a large internal space prepared for new configuration options such as graphics cards up to 330mm verticalas well as multi-component cooling configurations, with room for one liquid cooling up to 360mm on the front and 280mm on the top panel.

And it is that the exterior design of this case is not only focused on aesthetics, but also allows maximum optimization of airflow in combination with its 120mm rear fan pre-installed as standard. Also, the Nfortec Azir accepts up to a total of up to six fans, and is compatible with ARGB technology. All this complemented with its top and front dust filtersto keep your components.

In addition to its component mounting options, this tower has comfortable connections for your peripherals on its top panel, so you have everything at hand, offering us two USB-A 2.0 ports, a USB-A 3.0 and, of course, a 3.5mm jack audio output for connecting headphones or speakers.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Nfortec Azir available on the Nfortec website, under two color options completely in black or white, and a price of 69.95 euros. Thus, the first units sold will have the free addition of the all-in-one hybrid controller, with which we will be able to synchronize all the RGB and ARGB fans connected inside the tower.

