Apple Community+ the new Apple rewards service

When there are problems with an Apple device or with software, one of the places where we can go to find the solution is, logically, the Apple Store, but on the Web one of the best areas to find information is the support community. There we meet people who altruistically try to help others. Apple wants to thank these people for their work and that is why it has created Apple Community+

The most outstanding contributors in the support community will receive prizes thanks to the new Apple Community+ program

Much information about bugs in Apple devices or software can be found in the Apple Support Community. There’s a lot anonymous people that they are always monitoring the news and in case of finding errors, they not only notify them, but also try to provide solutions, even if they are momentary, until the company solves it.

We are talking about people who They don’t expect anything in return only the gratitude and satisfaction of having helped many Apple users. The American company has noticed them and has thought that it is time to reward all those who altruistically choose to help others.

Apple has created the Apple Community+ program, whereby will recognize and reward top contributors in the Apple Support Community by “providing access to special benefits, exceptional experiences and more.”

The firm wants recognize a member’s positive attitude, experience, and curiosity to explore new solutions. This has a great impact on the user community, making the brand much bigger than it already is. The Apple Community+ program has a global reach and wants to highlight those members. The way to do it is that they will be invited to the facilities recognizing not only their work but also designating them as collaborators of the highest levels.

Apple users can participate in Support Communities. They will be able to win points, levels and prizesthereby increasing your reputation as a trusted companion.

If you are one of them, one of those who always help and are always at the foot of the canyon, do not miss the opportunity. PBecause not only will you be able to continue doing what you do, but they will thank you.