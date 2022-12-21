How to activate FM radio on Samsung Galaxy phones step by step

- Advertisement -

It is possible that you are one of those who still enjoy listening to traditional radio, not the one that is broadcast on the Internet. Currently, not all smartphones offer the corresponding functionality, but some Samsung galaxy They do include it… but it is possible that you do not know it and, therefore, that you do not use it. We will tell you how to remedy this.

The first thing is to check if you have what you need

One of the first things you have to do to be able to enjoy FM radio with your Samsung phone is to check if you have all the hardware necessary for it. The first thing you have to do is check if you have an application by default to be able to listen to it. If so, there’s no doubt about it (the NextRadio app can be another good option since it checks if you have the corresponding chip and enables it if necessary). Some current models That offer this possibility for sure are the Samsung Galaxy M13 and the Samsung Galaxy M53.

In the case of having the components that allow you to use the radio, you simply have to open the application in question and, in addition, do something else: connect wired headphones. Yes, the wireless ones are not worth it -because the first ones are used as an antenna-. Therefore, if you do not use them you will hear practically nothing. There are some who cut traditional helmets for this purpose, leaving only the cable plugged into the smartphone (and thus be able to enjoy the radio with a Bluetooth model).

samsung

What do I do if my Samsung does not have an FM radio?

Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to make your device capable of finding stations. Accessories that add this type of function to current mobiles are no longer sold, so you have no choice but to resort to an application that works with the Internet. These are quite good and useful, but you have to be careful, as they consume mobile data and can leave you without it if necessary (which would be a pretty significant problem).

We leave you a link below where you can find a good number of options for the Android operating systemwhere there is a great offer so that you can enjoy the radio anywhere you have Internet access with your Samsung Galaxy and, in this way, not miss a football match or the stories told by the programs that interest you the most. like.

