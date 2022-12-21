HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftAssassin's Creed Valhalla announces crossover with Monster Hunter World

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announces crossover with Monster Hunter World

By Abraham

By Abraham
Assassin's Creed Valhalla announces crossover with Monster Hunter World
Ubisoft has announced a new crossover event between Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Capcom’s action RPG Monster Hunter World.

It is now available and accessible to all players, allowing Eivor to build and wield gear inspired by the iconic monsters of Monster Hunter World.

For fans following the news, this crossover event won’t come as a surprise. Recently, a leak revealed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be getting new armor and items from Destity 2 and Monster Hunter World.

The leak was confirmed when Ubisoft officially announced the crossover event with Destiny 2 on December 1st. A few weeks later, it’s Valhalla’s turn to receive the mythical creatures from the Capcom game.

Ubisoft made the crossver official on its official Twitter, bringing a video to announce that Monster Hunter World items can now be found in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Check it out below:

Gear includes an Odogaron-inspired armor set and mount skins for the aforementioned monster and ice creature Legiana. In addition, there are also weapons from Monster Hunter World, which have undergone design changes to suit the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In the comments, fans of both franchises approved of the crossover and enjoyed the adaptations, while others asked why it took so long for it to happen again, as the two previously met in 2018.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The expansion “The Last Chapter” was recently made available for free and ended the Eivor arc.

