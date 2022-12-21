Assassin’s Creed Valhalla announces crossover with Monster Hunter World

It is now available and accessible to all players, allowing Eivor to build and wield gear inspired by the iconic monsters of Monster Hunter World.

For fans following the news, this crossover event won’t come as a surprise. Recently, a leak revealed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be getting new armor and items from Destity 2 and Monster Hunter World.

- Advertisement -

The leak was confirmed when Ubisoft officially announced the crossover event with Destiny 2 on December 1st. A few weeks later, it’s Valhalla’s turn to receive the mythical creatures from the Capcom game.

Ubisoft made the crossver official on its official Twitter, bringing a video to announce that Monster Hunter World items can now be found in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Check it out below: