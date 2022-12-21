Alexa already speaks with the Matter home automation standard, these are the compatible Echo

- Advertisement -

The different standards used in the home automation segment end up becoming a real puzzle. For this reason, it has been created matter, an option in which a large number of companies invest and, among them, Amazon is not lacking. Well, it has just announced that it is beginning its first phase to provide its devices with alexa of the corresponding compatibility.

Matter’s goal is to be a system or standard that is universal and that, when used, allows any product -regardless of the manufacturer- to be perfectly understood with those that exist from others. In other words, the crazy things of knowing that a speaker does connect to the corresponding light bulb are over, but not with another (even the limitations when buying will be history). A good idea that is giving much faster steps what was expected, and an example is the one we are talking about, has the company created by Jeff Bezos as its protagonist.

First phase for product with Alexa

- Advertisement -

As reported by Amazon itself, today the deployment of this begins, in which the support –via Wi-Fi– to your Alexa assistant when using the operating system Android (either on a tablet or smartphone). Later, the same will happen with iOS, something that will happen at the beginning of 2023.

and how many models Threw out Do you already have the necessary support? Well, the exact number is 17 (again, on the date indicated above for iOS, more accessories will be added with their corresponding compatibility with Matter). In this list you can see if the one you have at home is included:

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018)

Echo Dot with clock (3rd Gen, 2018)

Echo (4th Gen)

EchoStudio

echo (v3)

echo input

EchoFlex

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021)

EchoShow 8

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021)

EchoShow 5

EchoShow 15

Amazon

It’s not bad at all, but much bigger are the pretensions that Amazon has with Alexa for the future, since the idea is that the accessories that are compatible with Matter thanks to the North American company reach the impressive figure of 100 million. Therefore, the bet is maximum and determined. And this is good news for all users.

Many companies support Matter

If you have doubts about the future of this standard, the truth is that these are quickly dissipated once some of the companies that are within the corresponding alliance that develops it are known. Apart from Amazon with Alexa, they have also joined Samsung; Manzana; IKEA; LG; Corsair; Dyson and Google. Therefore, practically no one is left out and what must be expected is that each manufacturer launches its corresponding update to support their products.

- Advertisement -

>