How do collaborative robots help with the automation of a company?

Known as Cobots, robotics is a branch of robotics which is characterized by the way in which Bots are combined with humans. Basically it is a type of robot capable of collaborating hand in hand with your employees.

The use of these is increasing because with different types of collaborative robots on the market, more and more companies are betting on them. Next, we will tell you 5 ways in which Cobots help companies in automating processes.

1) They facilitate its implementation

One of the most outstanding characteristics of collaborative robots is how easy it is to implement them. Its very nature means that the learning and adaptation curve for employees is practically minimal, which reduces the time that companies get along with this technology.

The requirements of technological, human, infrastructure and economic resources are much lower compared to other types of industrial robots. This not only helps the implementation time and costs to be lower, it also opens the market to them. Now more companies from different sectors can implement Cobots.

2) Its easier learning

Designed to work hand in hand with your employees, this class of robots stands out for its relative simplicity. Although they are complex machines in their technology, understanding them is easier as they require less training and specialization for their handling.

Companies investing in a robot for the first time will find an excellent option here. This is because companies that do not have robotics generally do not have specialized teams in it. A collaborative robot simplifies this area by reducing the need for specialization. Although the Know How behind a Corobot must be trained, it becomes easier for companies to comply.

3) They are safer to operate

There are robots that require the delimitation of work areas, as well as the implementation of specific security measures for their work. In the case of collaborative robots this is not necessary.

To achieve this, these types of robots use high-tech sensors, as well as artificial intelligence to define certain control parameters. The accident rate is lower and the safety guidelines for operating robots are less demanding.

4) Much cheaper

If we compare the cost of a conventional industrial robot machine with a collaborative robot, Corbots are much cheaper. This for two reasons, first of all the technology behind the operation of the robot.

Second, the fact that they do not require delimited work areas and a more complete infrastructure, the cost of implementing them is lower. On the other hand, the improvement in productivity brings with it a faster return on investment, lower operating costs and a growth in the ’s profits are points that also influence its price.

5) They can be implemented in different processes

Finally, another of the ways in which Corobots help automate companies is in their great versatility. Today this class of robots can be implemented in different types of processes.

From administrative processes to industrial processes can be automated using a collaborative robot. This translates into the ability of companies to not only improve their productivity in the production area, but also their efficiency in other departments. In addition, of course, that they can be implemented in different industries such as automotive, food, pharmaceutical, technology, among others.