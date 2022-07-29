EVGA launches a curious PC chassis that literally leaves components suspended in the air

If you’re in your 20s, you may remember that PC cases were generally not designed for show. The ideal place to put them was under the desk, out of sight of anyone entering the room. Now, however, times have changed. The increasingly sophisticated designs invite us to give them almost the same prominence as the monitor and other computer that are within reach of our hands.

In today’s market, although there is still the possibility of mounting a more traditional setup, it is common to find boxes with semi-transparent parts that allow us to see the components of our computer, which can also be adorned with RGB almost everywhere. As if this were not enough, the video card manufacturer EVGA wanted to take the open PC concept to the next level with a set that leaves the hardware suspended in the .

EVGA E1, a of more than 1,500 dollars

As we can see in the video, the main difference between the EVGA E1 and the rest of the computer cases is that the first does not have a casing. The components are literally suspended in the air by a system of steel cables that hold them in place. In addition, this proposal has a 3K Plain Weave carbon fiber frame, which is responsible for supporting the hanging structure, and other mesh-shaped supports to place the video cards, presumably EVGA.

Another feature that we can find in the EVGA E1 are three analog temperature gauges, a feature that supports this flashy PC concept. However, not all are advantages. Having this type of chassis can be a good alternative to display the components of our PC and replace them quickly without too much work, although we would be leaving them more exposed to dust and certain touches with the hands that could damage them.

The EVGA E1, in its different configurations, can now be purchased on the company’s website. The basic kit costs $1,600 and only includes the frame with the analog gauges. The next-tier is offered at $3,700 and comes with the frame, an RTX 3090 Ti video card, and a 1,600W power supply. The more ambitious alternative, dubbed EVGA E1 BARE BONES, in addition to those mentioned, includes an MB Z690 DARK motherboard, a PowerLink 52u adapter for the RTX 3090 Ti and a premium case. All for $5,000.

EVGA describes their product as exclusive for taking setup to the next level. However, in the case of choosing the last option, the owners all