HomeTech NewsInstagram will ask some about their race or religion as part of...

Instagram will ask some about their race or religion as part of a study

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
295441080 797411844759456 3255436029219103391 n.jpg
295441080 797411844759456 3255436029219103391 n.jpg
- Advertisement -

instagram has announced that starting today and over the next few months, it will randomly select users in the United States to ask them to tell them about their race and ethnicity through a survey organized by YouGov, and that they will be able to participate on an optional basis, without in any case having any impact on the experience they receive.

Behind it are the intentions of the Meta Platforms social platform to learn in depth about how minority communities use Instagram as part of an exhaustive investigation that they are carrying out through the Equity team.

Seeking the inclusivity of minority communities

Without knowing race or ethnicity, they said in a statement, they would have limited ability to understand how products affect different communities. The use of YouGov responds to the fact that it is an international research group that helps companies to conduct surveys safely.

In this sense, they indicate that YouGov collects the individual answers anonymously, encrypting them and dividing them into parts to store them in the associated research institutions, which in the case of Instagram, will only have access to aggregated information, so that it will not be able to link the answers received with the accounts of the users who participated.

Apple releases new firmware for the Studio Display only valid for…

More precisely, Instagram notes that:

This information will allow us to better understand the experiences different communities are having on Instagram, how our technology may affect different groups, and if there are any changes we can make to promote fairness.

Adam Mosseri, the main person in charge of Instagram, points out in a video posted today (on Twitter) that collecting the data will help Instagram find ways to improve for its users:

“If we’re going to make sure Instagram is a fair and equitable experience, we need to understand how it works for different communities.”

For Stephan Shakespeare, Executive Director, YouGov:

Our mission is to provide the most honest and accurate data through transparent and fully authorized interactions with consumers around the world. We are excited to use this capability to help Meta better understand the experiences different communities have and create more equitable products.

More information: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

At 76, Sylvester Stallone returns to being a superhero in the advance of “Nemesis”

Growing old is something no one can escape from, even superheroes do it, and...
Tech News

The Intel ARC A750 achieves between 80 and 100 FPS in Death Stranding, what does this mean?

The chip giant has published a performance test in which it has used the...
Games

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delayed to November 30

Today we are talking about delays again. In this case, she has touched...
Tech News

Gen Z and millennials prefer to talk to virtual assistants than human beings

“Chatbots are capable of understanding the user, regardless of whether they speak colloquially, with...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.