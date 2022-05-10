Honor Play 30: 5G connectivity and up to 8 GB of RAM for a phone as modest as it is beautiful

Little by little, Honor is expanding its catalog of devices throughout the planet. On this occasion, it was its input range that has received a new member: the Honor Play 30. This is the little brother of the Honor Play 30 Plus 5G that we met at the end of last year.

This new proposal brings on board the Snadpragon 480+ processor, the vitaminized version of the Qualcomm’s humblest 5G chipset. In addition, it has a large 5,000 mAh battery and up to 8 GB of RAM. Of course, it comes with a single camera on the back, something difficult to see today even in the entry range.

Technical sheet of the Honor Play 30

Honor Play 30 Screen 6.5-inch LCD HD+ resolution: 1,600 x 720 pixels Processor Snapdragon 480+ RAM 4GB / 8GB (+ 2GB virtual) Storage 128GB + microSD up to 512GB Software Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11 Rear camera 13MP f/1.8 Frontal camera 5MP f/2.2 Battery 5,000mAh connectivity Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Dimensions and weight Determined Price Determined

Few cameras, but a lot of battery and 5G

The new Honor Play 30 includes a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and a small drop-shaped notch where the front camera is housed. This offers 5 megapixels, while the rear consists of a single 13 megapixel sensor.

Inside this phone, we find Qualcomm’s Snadpragon 480+ processor, which provides it with 5G connectivity and is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM. It also has 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card and the Magic UI 5.0 operating system based on Android 11.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that does not support fast charging, so according to Honor it takes 157 minutes to fully recharge via the USB-C port. It also lacks a fingerprint reader and NFC connectivity.

Price and versions of the Honor Play 30

The Honor Play will be available, for the moment, in China, but its price and whether or not it will reach other countries is unknown. What we do know is that will go on sale in four colors (blue, gold, black or white) and in two configurations with 4 or 8 GB of RAM, both with 128 GB of capacity.

More information | Honor (Chinese)