New Lenovo Legion 7 Series, the most powerful gaming laptops on the market

Last week Lenovo presented its new generation of Yoga laptops, but the news did not end there and it still had an ace up its sleeve: the new Lenovo Legion 7 Series gaming laptops .

The Chinese brand also has a presence in the world of computers designed for gaming, so today it welcomes the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 7 to its family. Lenovo Legion 7i and 7: power and design The 16-inch Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 lineup are extremely powerful and portable laptops, being the most powerful gaming laptops in the world within their screen size range. Constructed of aerospace-grade aluminum and magnesium and featuring a unibody design, the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 feature minimalist-style metal finishes that belie their immense capacity. Lenovo Legion 7

Its power is demonstrated by taking a look at its specifications. These two models are equipped with 12th generation Intel Core HX Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU mobile graphics (up to 175W TGP) or AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, DDR5 memory and Gen 4 PCIe9 SSD storage. All hardware is optimized by the engine Lenovo Legion AI Engine 2.0.whose Artificial Intelligence can predict curves of greater activity in the fans and balance GPU and CPU in real time based on each game without drastically increasing the temperature thanks to the Lenovo Legion Coldfront 4.0 thermal system to cool the GPU and CPU.

To see your favorite video games in the highest quality, the power of the GPU will be matched by a screen to match. They are the first 16-inch gaming laptops with WQXGA4 displayoffering a 16:10 aspect ratio with up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness and variable refresh rates up to 240 Hz.

Lenovo Legion 7i

All this without sacrificing its portability, since such hardware is included in a 2.5 kilogram chassis. The Legion 7i laptop with an Intel Core processor will start at €2,999 and will be available in July 2022, while the Legion 7 AMD Advantage Edition with an AMD Ryzen processor will start at €2,599 and will also be available in July 2022.

Slim 7i and 7: the thinnest and lightest on the market

Of course, we also have new models from the Slim range, which ensures a compact and ultra slim design. The new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 laptops, also 16 inches, are built on a 2 kg and 16 mm metal monocoque that is very light and slim, as it is made of aerospace-grade aluminum and magnesium and is available in two colors: Storm Gray or Onyx.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

These will not be lacking in hardware, since they integrate 12th generation Intel Core H Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800S mobile graphics, DDR5 memory and Gen 4 PCIe SSD9 SSD storage. Nor is autonomy renounced, with 99.99Whr battery and fast charge up to 135Whr via USB Type-C6 connection.

Like the previous ones, it will also have Lenovo Legion Coldfront 4.0 and the Lenovo Legion AI Engine 2.0 engine to optimize performance and temperature. In this case we also have some exception screens with 16-inch WQXGA panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio to facilitate more immersive experiences, variable refresh rates up to 240 Hz and optional Mini-LED.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i

The Legion Slim 7i laptop with Intel Core processor will start at €1,999 and will be available in June 2022 and the Legion Slim 7 AMD Advantage Edition with AMD Ryzen processor will start at €1,899 and will be available in July 2022.