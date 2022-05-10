Instagram is already testing NFTs with some users

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

This week a function begins to be tested on Instagram that will allow, for the moment only a select group of content creators, share your digital tokens or collectibles based on NFC technology through their profiles on Instagram.

NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) are intangible digital assets

Known by its acronym in English, (Non Fungible Tokens), NFTs are intangible digital assets that, in the case of Instagram, its content creators can share through messages, stories and any type of publication on the platform.

The authorship/ownership details of these NFTs they will be displayed in a similar way to how profiles and tagged products appear. Clicking on the label would show the data corresponding to the author and/or creator of the NFT.

The director of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has shared the announcement from his Twitter profile, detailing that initially the option will only be available to a small group of content creators in the United States and that this option there will be no additional cost.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉 This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG. See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

The fact that this initial test is carried out on a small group of users is, in Mosseri’s words, an opportunity for Instagram to learn from the community before the social network decides to take a step towards the widespread use of NFTs.

Other social networks, such as Twitter, have already taken their first steps in the introduction of NFT e, representing them (this will also be the case with Instagram) with a hexagon shape icon added to the profile images of those users who are making a pioneering use of this technology that allows attributing and certifying both authorship and ownership of digital content.

.